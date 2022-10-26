A phone call Wednesday morning of a disturbance on an incoming bus sent administrators to meet the bus and retrieve the students involved.
Because there was a concern of a gun that may have been present, law enforcement was quickly engaged and the school was placed on lockdown, according to Hamilton County School's Steve Doremus.
A thorough search and investigation was conducted, but no gun was found.
An all clear was given, and the lockdown was lifted.
School activities have since resumed.
The students involved in the altercation on the bus were disciplined per HCS policies and procedures.