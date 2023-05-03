A house fire in Dallas Bay displaced a family of three and caused thousands of dollars in damages Wednesday morning.
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Apple Street at around 8:00 a.m. to find a mobile home burning.
All three Dallas Bay stations worked the call, in addition to deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and a unit from Hamilton County EMS.
Fire officials said losses are estimated at $10,000, and the Red Cross is assisting the family impacted.