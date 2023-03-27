Good morning, today will feature some clouds in the morning that will give way to lots of blue sky and sunshine in the afternoon. During the morning hours, there will be a chance for a few isolated showers until about 10-11am ET. Otherwise, today will be another beautiful weather day with highs in the mid-70s and wind from the northwest. Tonight will be partly cloudy with cool lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little milder with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for an isolated shower. Wednesday will have abundant sunshine.
On Thursday, wind will return from the south, and temperatures will warm up. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Friday will reach the mid-70s with a partly sunny sky. An isolated shower may happen during the day, but mainly we’ll be watching Friday night into Saturday morning again for widespread rain and storms. Just like last week, we’ll need to keep an eye on the severe potential. Rain should end Saturday morning, leading to a nice rest of the weekend with highs in the 70s.