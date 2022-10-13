Good morning, the overnight rain is moving out from northwest to southeast this early morning. It’ll be out of our last communities by 6am ET. Now, there may still be a random stray shower behind it, but overall, this is great news for your morning commute. Additionally, clouds will gradually clear from late morning through early afternoon. Then, the rest of Thursday will be beautiful with generally sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with that nice low humidity again! Tonight will be clear, calm, and cool in the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Friday will be fantastic with low humidity, abundant sunshine, and highs in the low 70s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to 80. A chance for a few showers will arrive Saturday night and continue with scattered activity on Sunday (30%). Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Any residual rain should wrap up by Monday morning. The majority of Monday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the 60s.
Then, it’s going to get chilly. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s with lows in the 30s! It will be sunny on both days.