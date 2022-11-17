Cleveland firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Georgetown Road on Thursday morning.
The fire happened in the 200 block of Georgetown Road at a home that was converted to four apartment homes.
Cleveland Fire Chief Bobby Gaylor said the fire was under control around 9:15am, as crews worked to finish extinguishing the flames.
Chief Gaylor said the fire left eight people without a place to stay and the Red Cross is helping those residents.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
