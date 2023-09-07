Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson announced a vision to transform Hamilton County's school facilities for a generation to come.

The two created a working group shortly after Mayor Wamp took office to perform an in-depth review of the facilities in our public schools, and less than a year into his inaugural term in office, Mayor Wamp and Dr. Robertson are releasing a set of recommendations addressing both urgent and long-term needs.

The recommendations include examining more cost-effective construction processes, analyzing how the county can maximize current facilities and explore adaptive reuse of existing structures.

The report first, maps out a vision for the next three years with recommended renovations, expansions, and replacements to schools across the district.

The second phase, years 4-7, includes a consistent approach to continued modernization of facilities and planning for growth.

Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Roberston have already held two town hall meetings for the community.

They will continue gathering community feedback in the coming months.

In the fall, Mayor Wamp will release a plan for funding the projects in the first three years. The Hamilton County Commission and School Board will play a vital role in putting these plans into action and ultimately voting to approve and secure financing.