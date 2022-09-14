More financial assistance is being offered to Georgia residents who in danger of losing their homes because the pandemic.
The assistance is in the form of $354-million from federal funding. It is now available as a part of the Mortgage Assistance Program if homeowners had a financial hardship because of COVID-19.
"The American Rescue Plan Act still has funds available for homeowners who fell behind on their mortgage payments during the pandemic or because of the pandemic, and we help people apply for those funds here," said Reed Fincher, the director of the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corporation (DWCDC).
The DWCDC is one of many housing agencies participating to help homeowners on the verge of losing their homes apply for the Mortgage Assistance Program. The help is a great need in the area and across the country.
"People who may have been preparing to leave or contemplating being homeless," said Fincher.
Non-profit housing agencies help people get approved to receive emergency funds, but qualifying is a part of that process.
"Proof that you either lost income or had a significant expense due to the pandemic. If you lost your job, or were laid off for a period of time, if you were in the hospital and have significant medical bills," said Fincher.
Marlene Alfaro is the housing counselor for DWCDC. She said she sees dozens of clients a month that need assistance.
"The Mortgage Assistance application goes in into process, then that is the mortgage companies are able to stop and postpone foreclosures," explained Alfaro. "And it helps them pay all the mortgage payments that are behind. Also helping clients with household expenses."
The financial assistance is life-changing for those who are on the cusp of being homeless.
"You leave with hope," said Fincher.
Fincher said applying for the Mortgage Assistance program can be complicated, and housing agencies in your area can make the process easier.
The funding program will end in September of 2026 or until all the funds are used up. If you are interested, apply as soon as you can.
Click here to learn more about the Mortgage Assistance Program.