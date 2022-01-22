More than 29,000 wreaths retired at Chattanooga National Cemetery, closing Christmas season

A non-profit in Chattanooga is officially closing out the Christmas season.
Wreaths Across Chattanooga is retiring the tens of thousands of wreaths they put up before the holiday.
"It's about remembering and honoring and never forgetting," said Mickey McCamish, chair for Wreaths Across America.
It's the mission McCamish said would never end on his watch: Keeping the countless fallen veterans at Chattanooga National Cemetery close to his heart.
He's leading dozens of volunteers in retiring more than 29,000 wreaths. The non-profit's mission is to place a wreath on every gravesite across America for the holidays.
And this year they accomplished that more than ever. They collected almost double the number of wreaths they did in 2020.
"Each year, here at Chattanooga National, they add about 500 graves. So we're now knocking on the door of 49,000 graves that we need to cover," said McCamish.
It's a way for directors and volunteers to show their gratitude and to prove their sacrifice hasn't been forgotten.
"It shows their dedication and it instills in them a sense of value for showing respect for our fallen soldiers," said Darien Brevard, who runs Troop 116 on Signal Mountain.
The troop is volunteering to retire the wreaths they also helped put up last month.
"Being out here for, sometimes, hours on end, picking up wreaths that can be frozen solid," said Benjamin Sapp, who is in the troop. "It really shows dedication and respect."
Down to their needles, the wreaths remind them of the price of freedom. Even as the cold set in, the volunteers carried on to complete the mission they set out on every year.
"I think of those laid to rest here and the conditions that they served under," said McCamish. "And so, therefore, it doesn't seem as cold to me."
Wreaths Across America is looking for sponsors for next Christmas. Click here for information on how to sponsor.