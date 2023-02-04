More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled

Conagra Brands, based in Iowa, made the decision to recall some of its canned Vienna sausage and chicken products after a discovery that certain cans had the potential to become contaminated.
The cans may have been damaged, potentially allowing pathogens to enter.
The products affected were processed between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. and were shipped out to stores and retailers around the United States.
To see if cans in your pantry are part of the recall, look for the establishment number of P4247. Find photos and UPC numbers of each recalled item here.