Last week, Walker County Animal Services attempted to perform a welfare check after a report of malnourished animals at a home, but the owner refused to allow county officials on her property on August 9.
An inspection warrant was obtained to access the property and animal control officers, along with a Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy, found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including one that was deceased.
Kathryn Marie Decker, 70, faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending, according to Walker County's Joe Legge, as the investigation continues.
At the home, animal control officers found 98 cats and 3 dogs, which were taken by a team from the Atlanta Humane Society and have been removed in the following days.
The animals have been relocated to the shelter and a temporary shelter site, and will remain there pending court proceedings.
A staff veterinarian with the Atlanta Humane Society team assessed the physical condition of the animals. Over half of the animals needed care for conditions ranging from fleas and ear mites to malnourishment and upper respiratory conditions.