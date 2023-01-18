Since the national launch of 988 last July, call centers across Tennessee have received thousands of texts and calls coming in at rates higher than before.
The Crisis Coordinator at Volunteer Behavioral Health Center says she is seeing it first-hand.
Angie Duncan says more people are using this resource because it's easy to dial when in a crisis.
"It's just a wonderful resource that we finally have in place that has been needed for a long time," said Angie Duncan.
Since the launch of the three digit number last summer, callers in crisis have flooded centers throughout the state.
They've received about 21,000 calls and 10,000 texts. Duncan says her facility is one of many that take those calls.
"I think sometimes its easier to talk to people that are trained and experienced with people talking to people," she said.
She says the center is also taking calls from people around the country.
"So as many calls we get from both line its amazing that they answer that many calls," said Duncan.
She credits her staff members who are ready and willing to help with saving untold lives.
"You know it takes a special person. You know we do a lot of debriefing with each other."
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number is 988. You can visit, https://www.vbhcs.org/ for more details.