Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with the high reaching 88. 
 
We are expecting some scattered showers and maybe a storm or two in the evening, but the chance for strong to severe storms is being pushed to the late night hours of Wednesday and into the overnight.  After 3am we will quiet down a bit for a few hours, but more storms will be moving through mid-morning through early afternoon of our Thursday.  We will now call it a Storm Alert Weather Day for storms late Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. Strong, damaging winds and localized flooding still look to be the main threats with these storms.  The high Thursday will only reach 86.
 
Friday through Sunday will sport a much drier pattern with highs around 90, heat index values in the mid-90s, and a chance for a few sporadic storms each day.

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.