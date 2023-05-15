Good Monday. Expect scattered storms through the evening with the possibility of 30-40mph wind gusts and even small hail. Tornadoes are not a threat with these storms. They will taper off late tonight.
Tuesday will bw a Storm Alert Weather Day. We start with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 60s. In the afternoon, however, we will see more scattered storms moving through with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. We will have highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday through Friday we are looking good. Little to no chance of significant rain and highs will be around 80 each day and the humidity will be low enough so that it should feel amazing.
Over the weekend we will see some showers Saturday with more of a dry pattern on Sunday. Temps over the weekend will stay around 80.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.