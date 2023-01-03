More storms overnight

Good Wednesday. With the passage of this initial line of storms, we will see our weather calming through the evening with only sporadic showers. Overnight, we will have another round of storms moving through. Those are developing to our southwest right now. We will be watchful for more heavy rain, lightning, and gusty to damaging winds. The tornado risk with overnight storms is VERY low, but we still need to be watchful. I would put the timing of the next round at midnight to 6am.
We will clear through the day Wednesday with the high staying up there at 68.
Cooler air will break through Thursday with the temps ranging from 44 to 58. We get even cooler Friday with the low starting at 35, and the high rising to only 53. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with temps from 36 to 59. Sunday and Monday we have a chance for more rain showers. It will remain cool, though, with lows in the low to mid 40s, and highs from the low to mid 50s.
