Good Thursday. We have a few spotty showers and storms that will last through this evening. They will fade out late this evening with partly cloudy skies after.
Friday will be a warm, muggy one with a high of 88. We will again get a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday will be reminders that fall is still a few weeks off as we hit the low 90s with the heat index climbing to the mid-90s. We may see a sporadic shower or two this weekend, but they will be few and far between.
Next week we will settle into a pattern with temps in the upper 80s, maybe touching 90 a couple of times. We may see a few spotty summertime thunderstorms each afternoon.
