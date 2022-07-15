Georgia senator Jon Ossoff spent some time northwest Georgia on Friday, highlighting hundreds of new jobs that are coming to the area.
In less than a year, QCELLS, a solar manufacturing company in Dalton will have a second plant built right next to their current one.
The new plant will offer 470 new jobs.
“These are good paying jobs to serve the people here in this community,” Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said.
Pay wages will range anywhere from 17 to 18 dollars for entry level positions and up to 30-dollars or even more for experienced workers.
Senator Ossoff said the new opportunity will allow the state of Georgia to continue to lead the way in renewable energy and high tech manufacturing.
“Dalton is world famous already for its long tradition in manufacturing, being one of the world’s capitol in the carpet industry. We are seeing now new high tech manufacturing coming to join that work and continue to build opportunity in the community here,” Senator Ossoff said.
Scott Moskowitz with QCELLS is glad Senator Ossoff is on board with what they are doing in and for northwest Georgia.
“We are the United States largest solar manufactory and we are expanding to nearly double our U.S. capacity here in Dalton. It is going to bring the total manufacturing jobs on this site to over a thousand people,” Moskowitz said.
He says the solar industry growing at a rapid pace and in most years have been the leading source in new energy added to the U.S. electricity grid.
“This is no shortage for demand in solar panels. It is a challenging industry, but it is one in which that people are excited about. We make products that people want and help to decarbonize energy, your energy supply, and are extremely cost effective. In general, these things are going to help money in their electricity bills,” Moskowitz said.
Senator Ossoff said his efforts will not stop here.
“I am going to continue to attract manufacturing investments, opportunity, and jobs in all economic sectors to our state to increase opportunity and prosperity in North Georgia and state wide,” Ossoff said.