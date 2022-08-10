Good Wednesday. In the wake of the heavy rain, we have seen numerous areas of flooding as 3"-6" of rain fell across a good portion of the area. This evening we will see mostly cloudy skies, but can't rule out another stray shower or two tonight.
Thursday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. A front sliding through slowly will allow for more scattered thunderstorms from the morning through the early afternoon. They will be more scattered than today, but storms that develop will again bring heavy areas of rain. Some spots could see another 1"-3" which may set the stage for more localized areas of flooding with the ground being saturated at this point.
Friday we will see the humidity falling through the day with sunshine and a high of 87.
The weekend mornings will be amazing! The lower humidity will allow for cooler mornings in the low to mid-60s. The afternoons will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
