Good morning, today will be another repeat of the weather that we’ve experienced over the past few weeks. It’ll be partly sunny and very humid. Highs today will range from 85-90 for most locations in our area. Additionally, there will be a small chance for an isolated shower this morning with showers and storms increasing to scattered for the afternoon and evening. Once again, these summertime storms can pack a punch with heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty wind. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms.
Rain and storm chances will go up a little on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms will still be possible on Thursday, too, with highs only in the mid-80s. As the ground becomes saturated, we will need to keep an eye on the localized flooding potential.
Then finally, some relief! A summertime cold front should move across our area on Friday, reducing the humidity. It won’t be as strong as a nice fall cold front, but it’ll bring more comfortable air, milder morning lows, and a drop in the pop-up storms. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 88.