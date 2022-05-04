Homelessness rose more than 80% during the pandemic.
One group of people also affected is veterans, but one person that works with veterans facing homelessness said that shouldn't be the case.
“Veterans here are a special group of people to all of Chattanooga," said Retired Navy Captain Mickey McCamish.
He said there are thousands of veterans looking to create a life across the Tennessee Valley.
“In this, oh I’d say 13 county area, we’ve got about 53,000 veterans," said McCamish.
However, they also face the struggles of homelessness.
“One of the main reasons is one that we hear all the time, is the cost involved, the lack of housing that’s available to the general homeless population," said McCamish.
McCamish said veterans facing homelessness shouldn't be an issue, as there are plenty of resources in the area to give them an opportunity for a fresh start.
“Believe it or not, the veteran service office, Chuck and Angie, what they do is they contribute over $100 million to our economy because of the benefit that they’re able to bring to veterans," said McCamish.
He said there are certain aspects that could be added to help even more with preventing veteran homelessness.
“I think what it takes is one on one case management," said McCamish. "There’s different reasons for each individual and it requires one on one case management addressing the needs of that individual.”
He said at the end of the day, it comes down to the individual wanting to take action and use the resources currently offered.
“It goes back to the individual and the individual taking some initiative to be able to go out and find those resources and to use them," said McCamish.
If you are a veteran looking for resources, McCamish recommends reaching out to your local VA or Hamilton County's Veteran Services Office.