Good morning and happy Labor Day! Today’s weather will once again feature periods of numerous showers and storms (70%) with pockets of heavy rain.
The early morning hours should have isolated activity. Then, from about 7-8am ET and onward, more rain will move into our area from the southwest. On and off showers will continue until about 7-8pm ET and then diminish tonight.
Localized flooding will be a threat today, especially in locations that received heavy rain yesterday. Residents in Chattooga County in GA need to be particularly aware of additional rainfall today. A Flood Watch is in effect until 8pm ET for all our communities. Total additional rainfall today should be at 0.5-1.5” on average with locally higher totals. Those higher bullseye spots will be the ones to watch for possible isolated flooding. Temperatures will remain well below normal today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Thus, comfortable for your Labor Day, but you may want to have an indoor option for the holiday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have reduced rain chances to scattered activity and will be a little warmer in the mid-80s. Daily showers should slightly increase again on Thursday through the weekend. Thursday will reach near 84, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be cooler around 80.