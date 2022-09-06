With the holiday weekend in the rearview, economic experts are looking at the Labor Day trends, and they say they're a good sign.
"Gas prices started the year at $3, hit $4, in some areas hit $5, and even $6," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "It's just been a nauseating year to keep track of prices but we are finally starting to see prices that we are at least more familiar with."
After a 2022 of gas prices across the board, drivers are finally starting to see gas prices they will like.
"Gas prices are falling because that's what they do in fall," De Haan said. "Demand goes down, we switch to cheaper winter gasoline."
More Americans hit the road and the sky this holiday weekend than in 2019.
Nearly 90-million people were screened in the country's airports. AAA estimates one-in-three people traveled on Labor Day.
"It doesn't look like or feel like a major slow-down," said Bento Lobo, a finance professor at UTC. "People are continuing to travel and continuing to vacation."
Lobo said he sees that as a positive sign for economic recovery.
"There are nationwide, roughly, two job openings for every unemployed person," said Lobo.
In Chattanooga, small businesses are enjoying a boost from summer tourism, but are still recovering from the rough economic effects of the pandemic.
"Most of our industries, at this point, have recovered," said Charles Wood, vice president of economic and talent development at the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of our smaller businesses have had to go through price changes because of inflation and because of the supply chain. That's been a double hit for them."
Unemployment rates have returned to almost pre-pandemic levels, but businesses still can't fill of their necessary positions.
"For fall, certainly, that starts to see a different kind of tourism and economic activity that happens in the downtown core," said Wood.