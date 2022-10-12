More people are selling their jewelry to make ends meet

The rise in inflation is causing people to dig deeper in their pockets and now even their jewelry boxes to make ends meet.
Rick Davis, owner of Rick Davis Gold and Diamonds said in his 46 years of business he's never seen inflation this bad.
"Do they pay the mortgage, do they pay the rent, do they pay the gas prices, do they pay the grocery prices, everything to do with it is just runaway," explained Davis.
Gold and Diamond shops like Davis' are usually a place to find a rare treasure, but is now where many are turning to for extra help. His store has been busy with an influx of people coming in to sell their precious items just to get by.
From wedding rings to diamond bracelets and gold chains, Davis said more and more people are letting go of their valuable items to make some quick cash. In the last week people have sold about $60,000 worth of their jewelry to Davis. Each customer having a different reason.
"It's rent, mortgage, groceries, gas, you know, I just need $50 to get through til Friday and they may sell it on Thursday. Those right there are $25 a piece, they bring me two of those that's $50 that gets them through another day or two."
Davis said they try to work with people and give them deals so they don't have to sell all of their jewelry, but with more and more people willing to part ways with their items he's working 16 hour days just to keep up.
"We're getting bombarded with diamonds and bombarded with gold," he said.
Davis said they are expected to be even busier when Christmas time rolls around.