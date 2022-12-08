Good Thursday. We have seen some nice showers today. For the evening we will have mild, clludy weather with a few showers. More rain will move in Friday morning. It will be heavy at times with localized street flooding possible. The rain will taper to spotty showers in the afternoon, and end all together Friday night. The high Friday will reach 66.
Saturday will be dry and a little cooler. Temps will range from 51 to 62. More rain will move in Saturday evening through early Sunday mornfing. We will dry through the day Sunday with a high of 59.
Monday and Tuesday will remain cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy both days. More rain is on tap for next Wednesday.
