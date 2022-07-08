Good morning, for the third day in a row, today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day due to the high heat and scattered storms. Once again, heat indices will top out around 105-109° with a very muggy air mass in place while afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s. Additionally, hit or miss storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. A few of these storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts and small hail. Storms will be possible overnight, too, especially in the early morning hours of Saturday with lows in the 70s.
Saturday will have greater rain chances as a cold front approaches and passes over the area. A couple of waves of storms will be possible both in the morning and then more widespread for the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be “cooler” in the upper 80s to 90.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a few showers/storms, but the bigger news will be the highs in the mid to upper 80s. Relief from the heat! Monday will also stay in the 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday near 90. Then, another burst of greater rain chances will be expected on Wednesday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.