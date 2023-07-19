Good Wednesday. We will see the rain tapering off heading into the evening and we will be mostly cloudy and muggy heading through the overnight.
Thursday will be hot and muggy with a few sporadic showers and storms late morning heading into the afternoon. The high will reach 92 with the heat index at about 100.
Friday will be another humid one with a high of 91 and the heat index again reaching about 100. We will have widespread showers and storms moving in for Friday evening ending by late Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday will see lower humidity and sunshine returning. We will also be a tad cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday will also be sunny and dry with the high rebounding a bit to 91.
