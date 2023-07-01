We might see another stray shower or storm through the evening, but nothing as widespread as earlier today.
Sunday is another Storm Alert Weather Day. We may get a few spotty showers or storms in the morning, but the first part of the day will be focused on the heat and humidity. Highs will reach 90-95 with the heat index soaring to 99-103. Mid-afternoon we will see more scattered storms that could bring in gusty winds and small hail.
Next week we will see highs recede a bit. Monday through Friday highs will hover around 90. With that said, the humidity will still be very high so the air will be thick next week. Each afternoon and evening we will have a 30% to 40% chance of scattered showers and storms.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.