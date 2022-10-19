Good Wednesday. We will have another round of freezing temperatures again as we head into Thursday morning. The Upper 20s and low 30s will again create numerous areas of frost.
We will start slow warm-up Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 60s in the valley. The skies will be mostly sunny, and it should be a really nice day.
Friday we will see the warmer weather continuing on the back of more southerly winds. Temps will range from 39 to 70.
Saturday and Sunday will sport more cloud cover, but both days will be rain free and quite nice. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the low to mid 70s over the weekend.
Next week we will start warm and dry Monday, but another front will bring in rain Tuesday and more cool weather for the second half of next week.
