Good morning, today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few intermittent isolated showers throughout the day. Temperatures this evening will be dropping through the 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
After about 2am ET through Saturday at noon, scattered showers will be likely, so have a raincoat handy for your Saturday morning plans with cloudy skies. Clouds will then gradually decrease in the afternoon with mild highs in the low 60s. The weather will be nice for your Saturday evening plans. Colder air will arrive overnight, leading to Sunday’s highs only in the low 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few light, scattered showers.
Next work and school week will have rain chances each day, especially Monday and Tuesday. Monday will top out in the 50s with Tuesday through Thursday milder in the low to mid-60s.