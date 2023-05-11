Good morning, there will be a few spotty sprinkles this morning with mild temperatures. Overall, today will be warm in the upper 70s to low 80s with a partly sunny sky, but at times, it’ll be mostly cloudy. There will be some scattered showers/storms in the afternoon into the evening, most likely for areas west of Chattanooga. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows from 60-65 with an isolated shower.
Friday will have additional scattered showers/storms, especially in areas east of I-75 in the afternoon and then switching to western communities in the evening with another round. Highs on Friday will again be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
The weekend will be warmer and more humid with a high of 87 on Saturday and then 89 on Sunday. Saturday will have scattered showers/storms as a cold front drops down from the north, and then Mother’s Day on Sunday will mainly be dry and hot with an isolated shower chance. Monday will be a bit of a transition day in the mid-80s with scattered storms, and then temperatures will settle back down to the upper 70s to low 80s with drier conditions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.