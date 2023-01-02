Good morning and welcome to the first week of the New Year. Today will feature mostly cloudy to cloudy skies as the above normal temperatures continue. Highs will be near 67 today. Most will stay dry, but there is a small chance for a few spotty showers. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. Tuesday morning shouldn’t be bad with only an isolated shower. The alert is for Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday overnight. That’s the period to be aware of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain may disrupt your commute. Plus, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, particularly from Chattanooga and to the southwest. Damaging straightline winds and the chance for an isolated tornado are the main concerns. Tuesday will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s and lows into Wednesday morning around 60. The rain and storms will wrap up Wednesday morning at 1-2”. Wednesday will improve as the day progresses with highs near 69.
Then, it will get cooler again. Thursday will be in the low 50s, Friday around 50. Both days will have mostly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Highs will remain close to seasonable near 54.