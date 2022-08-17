Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few more clouds arriving this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A more active and possibly wetter pattern sets up shop around the Tennessee Valley Wednesday-Friday. Periods of showers & storms will be possible with the greatest threat looking to be on Wednesday. The extra clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures below normal, with highs only in the 70s and low 80s.
We’re back to a more typical afternoon pop-up rain chance for the weekend with highs back into the 80s.
Rain chances may actually increase even more moving into next week, as a stalled front helps to create more widespread rain coverage and cool temps!