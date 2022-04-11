Good morning, today will be warm with highs around 70 with increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind will be from the south, gusting in the afternoon to around 20mph. A few scattered showers/storms will be possible from late morning through the afternoon.
Tonight will be quiet early, and then, a complex of showers/storms will arrive during the early morning hours of Tuesday and continue after sunrise. The storms will be weaker as they enter our local area. Lows will be near 55. Clouds should partially clear for Tuesday afternoon with warm highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday will be very warm, topping out around 80, and partly sunny. An isolated shower/storm will be possible, primarily in the afternoon. A stronger system of rain/storms will approach our area overnight. The current timing has it arriving after midnight, so it will affect the early morning hours of Thursday. We’ll need to keep an eye on this system. It should weaken as it nears us, but as of now, we are highlighted with a Level 2 out of 5 Slight Risk for scattered severe storms within it. Especially as it will be happening overnight, you’ll want to stay weather aware and check back for updates. The daylight hours of Thursday will have improvements with clouds decreasing, sunshine, and highs in the low 70s. Finally, Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 74.