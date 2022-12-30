Good morning, today will have increasing clouds from partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll generally be dry during the daytime with the exception of a small chance for a morning spotty shower in Cherokee, Gilmer, and Fannin Counties. Enjoy above normal highs in the 60s. Tonight, showers will enter our area from the west around 8pm ET and will continue overnight with lows in the low 50s.
Rain showers will continue on Saturday. The current breakdown is a few morning showers followed by more widespread rain from about noon to 4pm ET, and then an isolated evening shower. Rain may be heavy at times. Overall totals will be at about 0.2-0.5”. Highs on Saturday will be near 65. By midnight for ringing in the New Year, it’ll be dry with a temperature around 50.
Sunday will be a beautiful New Year’s Day with a partly sunny sky and mild highs near 64. Monday will have more clouds with an isolated PM shower chance. Greater rain and storms will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday with total additional rainfall at 1-3”. Highs will be in the 60s for both days. Then, cooler air will return on Thursday of next week with a high of 52.