Several week ago, we told you about Moonlight Roller, a roller skate company in Chattanooga that's being sued by numerous companies and is accused of fraud. The company is now speaking out about the allegations.
Moonlight Roller owner Adrienne Cooper took to social media to apologize, but followers, past employees and multiple companies says it's not enough.
Her post on Instagram said the company grew too big, too fast and struggled with supply chain issues and cash flow.
Morgan Rigaud with Skate Downtown Cincinnati said Moonlight Roller owes her, her $5,000 deposit after the company never showed for a pop-up skate shop in October. Cooper previously told Local 3's Karen Aguilars she would pay Riguad.
"She said she was going to overnight me that deposit money after our initial interview... It's been two weeks since she would supposed to overnight me that check for $5,000," said Riguad.
In a statement to Local 3, Andrew Bateman, Cooper's legal representation said Moonlight has not yet had the available funds to reimburse Downtown Cincinnati, but are working to get them paid back as soon as possible.
Riguad has been in contact with former Moonlight Roller employees.
"This is so much more than a $5,000 deposit check. Adrienne Cooper is holding their unemployment check. It's been a month, over a month, since they were let go and they have not received unemployment checks."
Bateman said in a statement, "Moonlight Roller has provided all necessary paperwork and documentation for employees to receive unemployment benefits. Unfortunately, given a slow down in orders and supply chain issues, the company was no longer able to retain its’ previous employees, but wishes them all the best in the future."
A handful of other companies have stepped forward alleging Moonlight Roller owes them money. Bill Fauver with SP-Teri is currently suing the company after he fulfilled a large order of skate boots.
"I had to train new staff, I had to create a second production line specifically for her products and a this point I'm left holding all of that," explained Fauver.
Cooper's lawyer said this when we asked about the ongoing lawsuits, "Moonlight Roller will not comment on any ongoing litigation other than to say that no allegations of fraud have been made in any legal proceeding, and the company is working diligently to resolve any outstanding matters."
"Only Adrienne Cooper in her heart can do what's right, but the rest of us are here to hold her accountable," said Riguad.
Riguad said they are in the process of taking legal action against Cooper, but in the mean time she encourages the community to hire former Moonlight Roller employees as many are still without a job after being furloughed.