Several Montlake residents attended the Hamilton County Commission's weekly meeting on Wednesday.
They discussed Terrace Falls Drive on Mowbray Mountain.
"We are asking the county to take ownership of terrace falls drive because of benefit not only Montlake taxpayers, but also the counties goal to foster continue quality development of the area which will increase the taxes collected".
Some residents are in support of turning the road over to the county so that taxes can be collected to support the road and the community.