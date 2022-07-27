No cases of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Chattanooga area, but people wanting to be vaccinated for it before it is are having a hard time finding the shot.
"I think it's the responsible and right thing to do," said Ivan Dominguez, who has been looking for a dose of the vaccine since he noticed cases rising. "I would hate to contract monkey pox. And, even worse than that, I would hate to unwittingly pass it along to somebody else."
As an openly-gay man, Dominguez has seen his community spread the virus more than anyone else. 99% of cases have been confirmed in men, with 95% of those cases being in men who report having sex with other men.
But when Dominguez tried to get a vaccine, he found out he wasn't eligible yet.
"Owing to a tremendous scarcity, unavailability of the vaccine, it's very limited as to who can qualify to gain access," said Dominguez.
Vaccine supply is so low across the country, most people don't qualify for one. Only people who are immunocompromised can get a vaccine, including people living with HIV and AIDS.
The Tennessee Department of Health is handling the vaccine distribution process. The state distributed 2,101 doses of the vaccine earlier this month. The Hamilton County Health Department is not administering the vaccine yet.
The virus has so far mostly been spread through sexual contact, but that's not the only way it can be spread. The virus can be spread through prolonged direct contact with skin lesions, which are the most common symptom of the virus.
"Something like a handshake, unless someone had a big lesion on their hand, is unlikely to spread it," said Dr. Mark Anderson, an infectious disease specialist at CHI Memorial Hospital. "I think it's highly likely that we will see cases in Tennessee and probably in the Chattanooga area, as well."
But the Chattanooga area has still not confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus. But people like Dominguez are trying to get ahead of the possibility of one to be safe rather than sorry.
"If the community can't get the vaccine and the information, let's make sure, at minimum we're getting the information out to the people who need it the most," he said.
Public health officials recommend people interested in getting a vaccine consult with their doctors to see if they are eligible for one.