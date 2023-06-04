Monday marks one year since Chattanooga mass shooting on McCallie Ave
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Monday, June 5th marks one year since one of our mass shootings in Chattanooga that killed 3, and left 14 injured.
The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. on McCallie Ave near a nightclub.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy released during a news conference that the shooting had left 14 victims shot and 3 victims hit by vehicle attempting to leave the scene.
Two of the fatalities were by gunshot wounds, one was killed by car.
16 adults and 1 juvenile were involved in the incident.
Riverbend was currently in town that weekend.
This incident also led to the discovery of multiple camera malfunctions around town.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
