McCallie Ave shooting

The mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has vowed to treat gun violence "like the crisis that it is" after the city saw its second mass shooting in just over a week. Tierra Hayes/Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP
Monday, June 5th marks one year since one of our mass shootings in Chattanooga that killed 3, and left 14 injured. 
 
The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. on McCallie Ave near a nightclub. 
 
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy released during a news conference that the shooting had left 14 victims shot and 3 victims hit by vehicle attempting to leave the scene. 
 
Two of the fatalities were by gunshot wounds, one was killed by car. 
 
16 adults and 1 juvenile were involved in the incident. 
 
Riverbend was currently in town that weekend. 
 
This incident also led to the discovery of multiple camera malfunctions around town. 

