Monday marks the anniversary of one of the most memorable storms in the Tennessee Valley: The Blizzard of '93.
The snow started on Friday night, March 12, 1993 (Sunday this year) marking the beginning of the storm 30 years ago.
Our old pal Paul Barys said it was coming, by predicting a 20-inch snowfall five days in advance.
Guess what? Five days later, most of the community had at least 20-inches of snow.
Paul-watchers heeded the warning, packing the grocery stores, stocking up on the necessities: milk, bread, pork and beans, and toilet paper. But even then, most of us were not ready for more than a week of power outages, and slowly melting snow.