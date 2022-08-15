Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at a partly cloudy, hot, and slightly humid afternoon around the region. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices in the mid 90s. A front dropping through the area will lead to a chance for a few isolated pop-up showers & storms, especially for our southeastern communities.
Once the front moves through tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Overnight lows will drop back into the 60s for most of us.
Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies, dry, and slightly cooler. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.
A more active and possibly wetter pattern sets up shop around the Tennessee Valley Wednesday-Friday. Periods of showers & storms will be possible with the greatest threat looking to be on Wednesday. The extra clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures below normal, with highs only in the 70s and low 80s.
We’re back to a more typical afternoon pop-up rain chance for the weekend with highs back into the mid 80s.