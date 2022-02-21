Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at increasing clouds for our Monday afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s today. This evening, clouds will continue to thicken, and scattered showers will move into the area late this afternoon and evening. Showers will increase tonight across the area.
Rain showers will exit the area Tuesday morning, with most of Tuesday being dry and warm. Highs on Tuesday will likely climb into the lower 70s. Heavy Rain & even a few thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Plateau & NE Alabama. Rain should decrease once again Wednesday morning, with the rest of Wednesday mainly dry.
The next wave of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. This rain will finally come with a front pushing through, leading to drier & cooler weather for Saturday. One more round of precip is possible on Sunday!
Have a great Monday!