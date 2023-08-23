It's been a pretty surreal month for Chattanooga Mocs wrestler Noah Castillo. The junior from Orlando, Fla., is in special company this fall.
Castillo was selected in July for Puerto Rico's U23 World Championships squad. His mother, Beatris, was born in Puerto Rico.
"It's a phenomenal honor and well-deserved," Coach Kyle Ruschell said. "Noah is taking on the best in the world and earned his place on the stage. The key is making sure we train and are in the best physical and mental place possible.
"We look forward to seeing him compete in such a tough event."
The World Championships are a grueling competition both physically and mentally. While most wrestling tournaments are double elimination, the only wrestlebacks for this event come if the opponent you lose to makes the finals. Simple equation…don't lose.
Castillo does not take the opportunity lightly.
"I just felt really blessed," he shared when asked about his thoughts when receiving the news. "Just thinking about the hard work I've done in my life, and all the things that didn't go right for me where I've worked hard.
"It just seemed like a blessing out of nowhere that. It's just kind of came together from all my family, my coaches hard work and sacrifice just to be able to represent my heritage all while doing the one thing I love."
The event coming in October has a bonus. Coming so close to the start of the collegiate season in early November, his preparation will be accelerated to new heights with the ability to use this event as a springboard into his team's schedule.
"I think I'll be really prepared for this event at a very early stage," Castillo added. "Just seeing the best guys in the world and kind of getting that different feel. And just going over there and competing at such a high level where your nerves are going, it's going to be a really good experience.
"So then when I get into these college matches, it'll just be a little different compared to being at the world championship and hopefully it prepares me to continue competing on the biggest stages."
The U23 World Championships are scheduled for October 23-29 with the site to be determined later this month.