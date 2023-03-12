The Chattanooga women's basketball team is headed to Blacksburg, Va., for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Mocs, seeded 16th, will take on top-seeded Virginia Tech (27-4) at Cassell Coliseum.
The Mocs claimed their 19th Southern Conference Tournament title last weekend in Asheville, N.C. This is Chattanooga's 16th trip to the NCAA Tournament since its first appearance in 1989. The Mocs fell twice to Wofford in the regular season then took down the Terriers in the final, 63-53.
Freshman Raven Thompson was named the SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player and was joined on the All-Tournament teams by Yazz Wazeerud-Din, Addie Grace Porter and Abbey Cornelius.
USC and South Dakota are in the other half of the bracket in Blacksburg with the winner of that game taking on the winner of the UTC/Virginia Tech matchup.
Head coach Shawn Poppie will be returning to familiar ground. He spent six seasons as an assistant for the Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks and the final three as associate head coach.