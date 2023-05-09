The Chattanooga softball team will take on Furman Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Southern Conference Championships at Frost Stadium. The game is set for a 3:00 p.m. first pitch.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET
Chattanooga earned a three-game sweep of the Paladins in Greenville, S.C., in the final road series of the season. UTC controlled the first game from start to finish with a 10-6 victory. In the second game on Saturday, the Mocs put six runs on the board behind a lead-off homer and a pinch-hit grand slam to a 6-4 victory. Sunday’s game dragged into nine innings with the Mocs getting the 5-4 win.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
No. 6 Mocs vs. No. 3 Furman
Chattanooga | Frost Stadium
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.
Live stats and streaming video on ESPN+ are available online at GoMocs.com or SoConSports.com Championship page.
TICKETS
Tickets to the Championship are on sale at GoMocs.com and the Frost Stadium ticket booth on game day. Tickets may be purchased by the session or for all four days of competition.
PROMOTION
The Mocs are collecting canned goods at the gate to be donated to the Chattanooga Food Bank. Bring your items and drop them in the barrell.
ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (24-25, 7-11 SoCon)
The Mocs closed out the season sixth in the Southern Conference standings. UTC earned a series sweep of Furman and went 2-1 against Western Carolina and ETSU. Chattanooga is third in the league in batting average (.263), third in pitching ERA (3.29) and third in fielding percentage (.965). Chattanooga’s pitching staff has a league-best 292 strikeouts while the Mocs lead the SoCon with 58 stolen bases on 68 attempts.
Kaili Phillips leads the team with .339 batting average, 10th in the SoCon standings and sixth in the league for home runs with nine. Emily Coltharp has a team-best 13 stolen bases and is second in the conference for triples. Peja Goold is third in the SoCon with a 2.65 ERA. Taylor Long is fifth in the SoCon with 86 strikeouts.
ABOUT FURMAN (20-30, 8-9 SoCon)
The Paladins lead the conference in batting average (.270), rank fourth with a 3.77 ERA and sixth with a .952 fielding percentage. Riley Ludlum is second in the league standings with a .371 batting average. Kiley Perry is eighth with a .341 batting average. Emme Buzhardt has a team-best 3.29 ERA and Sierra Tufts is second with a 3.30. Perry is third in the SoCon with 58 hits, first for RBIs (43) and has a league-best 16 home runs. Ludlum is second with 39 RBIs and second for doubles with 14.