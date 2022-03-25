A nearly decade long wait is becoming reality. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga finally broke ground on the new Wolford Family Athletic Center on Friday.
The new facility will cost over $34 million and will completely revamp the athletics facilities within the university.
A new football and athletics training facility, new locker rooms, classrooms, etc. will be built over the course of the next two years. The facility is being built as an add-on to McKenzie Arena just to the left of Gate 1 off Mocs Alumni Dr.
This project is thanks in large part to the family of Bucky Wolford, a former All-American football player at Chattanooga. Wolford passed away back in 2017 but ensured his legacy will live on through this news facility on a campus he loved.
Some shuffling will be made inside the Roundhouse, but for good reason, as work will now begin on the brand new Wolford Family Athletic Center.