It was a great week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, only one received a failing score this week.
Kenny’s Mobile Unit in Chattanooga received a 68 on its inspection.
The inspector said the owner was seen not practicing safe food handling practices.
There was no water at the sink to wash hands, while food was being handled to set up or to rinse and sanitize equipment.
The inspector noted the lighting at the back of the trailer was insufficient and the light shied needed cleaning.
According to the inspector bar-b-que pork was being reheated on the pan, not on the grill like it is supposed to be. They added there was not a method to hold hot foods in the mobile unit.
The most recent inspection was also not posted by the restaurant.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 The Garden Grille 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Treetop Hideaways @ Ruby Falls 1708 S Scenic Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Two Ten Jack 1110 Market Street Suite FC4 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Social @ The Public House 1110 Market Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Garden Bar 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Grille Lounge 3600 Lake Resort Terrace Suite 300 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Newk’s Eatery #1176 2380 Lifestyle Way Unit 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 75 Fat Boys Roadside Eats 8210 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Miller’s Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 93 Sarku Japan 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 93 VFW 4848 2402 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Pool 5248 TN 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Grille 3600 Lake Resort Terrace Suite 300 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 C & K Snowy Delights (Mobile) 8986 Wandering Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Abuelitas Seasons (Mobile) 7203 Sims Road Harrison, TN
- 98 Miss Griffin’s Kitchen Engine 2.0 5600 Brainerd Road FC-4 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Concessions Frost 301 N Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Thai Tea 2376 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sweet Merry Berry 1309 Taft Highway Suite 139 Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Starbucks #2870 1951 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 I Heat Mac & Cheese 5513 TN 153 Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brook Stone Nutrition 7315 Lee Highway Suite 149 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Erlanger East Hospital 1751 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Straight to the Stomach 2137 E 28th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Sonic SRI #4858 4407 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Lo Main Bodega 2315 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cedar Hill Head Start 4701 Divine Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clever Alehouse (Mobile) 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 68 Kenny’s Smokehouse (Mobile) 2312 Stuart Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal 124 Harrison Lane Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Han-Mi 3103 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Clever Alehouse 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cedar Hill Head Start 4701 Divine Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5425 Highway 153 Suite 165 Hixson, TN
- 100 Double G Ranch (Swimming Pool) 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Starbucks #2870 1951 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Double G Ranch (Campground) 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 95 Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bateman Community Living 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double G Ranch (Food Service Establishment) 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 HxC Body Arts 3921 Weldon Drive East Ridge, TN
- 98 Straight to the Stomach 2137 E 28th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Erlanger East Hospital 1751 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Crab Trap Mobile Kitchen 4803 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Buffet King 5230 C Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Barrelhouse Ballroom 1501 Long Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mr. Burrito 2601 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Street Quesadilla (Mobile) 4721 Montview Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Portobello’s 4976 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ms Tees BBQ and Soul Food 2215 Crutchfield Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Community Pie 850 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Avenue Unit 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hennen’s 193 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Reagan’s 24 Station Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Newk’s Eatery #1176 2380 Lifestyle Way Unit 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Child Nutrition Warehouse 2501 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Community Pie 850 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Food Works 205 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hennen’s 193 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Giardino 2503 Westside Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Buffet King 5230 C Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Silverdale Detention Center – Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hardee’s 9398 Reco Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Off the Grill Express (Mobile) 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 La Cabriole 1341 Burgess Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sugars Party Room 2450 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windy City Eatz 1826 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Big Blue Marble Academy Kitchen 5010 Alpha Lane Hixson, TN
- 100 Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken 6925 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn (Swimming Pool) 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Krystal CHNF08 621 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 O’ Charley’s #226 2340 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 O’ Charley’s #226 2340 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Demetri’s Catering Kitchen 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Jack’s Family Restaurant #310 4038 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hibachi Express 7401 E Brainerd Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Bistro 9557 Bradmore Lane Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Windstone Golf Club Pool 9230 Windstone Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Sugar’s Ribs 2450 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Royal Inn 134 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Best Western Plus 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Rafael’s 2324 Treasury Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Life Care Kitchen 3570 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Best Western Plus Breakfast 107 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Zaxby’s 1430 NW 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 The Ramp Kitchen 410 Urbane NE Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Lupi’s Pizza Pies 2382 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Days Inn 2550 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Biskit NV 270 South Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Guckenheimer @ Mars – CLV 3500 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Quik Burger 4 2197 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tinsley Pk Ball Conc. Tinsley Pk Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Rico 3100 North Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Douglas Inn Breakfast 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 Holiday Inn 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Motel 6 3000 Valley Hill Trail Cleveland, TN
- 94 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar #211 168 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Holiday Inn Toast to Toast 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Bojangles 1410 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Char-Pit Mobile Unit 165 Samples Chapel Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Chipotle Mexican Grill 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park, LLC (Swimming Pool) 199 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 100 City of Fort Oglethorpe – Swimming Pool 19 Norris Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (River/Slides) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 95 Lake Winnie Water Park (Kiddie Pool) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 95 Lake Winnie Water Park (Waterworkds) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 95 Lake Winnie Water Park (Winnie 500 Slide) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Water Park Café) – Seasonal 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
Dade County
- 100 Days Inn of Trenton Pool 95 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
- 100 Trenton – City Pool 103 Price Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Morrison’s Pool 144 Norton Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 85 Super Burrito Mexican Grill 318 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 City of Lafayette Fountain 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Big Mike’s True BBQ 2831 Old Chattanooga Road Rocky Face, GA
- 99 Paleteria Monarca #2 2250 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Cigar Tyme Lounge 267 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA