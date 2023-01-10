In 1963, Dr. King reminded us to “let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee.”
Point Park, on Lookout Mountain and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee on Monday, January 16, to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
All national parks will waive entrance fees for everyone on this day as the first fee-free day of the year. It is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country, including at national parks.