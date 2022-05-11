Good morning, today will have a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will move in from the north this morning and linger the longest for our western communities. For the great majority of the area, today will be another warm, dry day with highs in the mid-80s. It will be a little more humid than yesterday, especially in the afternoon.
Our northern and western communities, particularly along the ridges of the Cumberland Plateau, will also have a chance for a few spotty showers today. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from 55-60 for most.
Thursday will be back to mostly sunny skies with a high of 85. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. There will also be isolated showers on Friday coming in from the east. Saturday and Sunday will both have isolated showers/storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s high should be 84 and then Sunday even warmer at 88. The chance for a few PM isolated showers/storms will continue on Monday as well with highs in the mid-80s.