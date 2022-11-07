Happy Monday, everyone! After a wet start around the area, the rain continues to fade, with some breaks appearing in the cloud cover. Look for a mix of clouds and some sunshine this afternoon, leading to high temps climbing to near record levels. The record high for Chattanooga today is 80°, and we will likely either tie or possibly break the record with highs around 80! Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, should be some decent weather to view the Total Lunar Eclipse/Beaver Blood Moon. The only issue may be some patchy fog developing in spots overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday will feature some morning patchy fog to start, otherwise look for plenty of afternoon sunshine for our Election Day. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s! Wednesday will feature more sunshine and above average temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 70s.
Clouds begin to slowly filter into the area on Thursday, with warm temps. Highs will again be in the lower 70s. A potent cold front arrives on Friday, along with a bit of extra moisture from Subtropical Storm Nicole, bringing at least the chance for a few showers and plenty of clouds. High temps will climb near 70.
The weekend will usher in a significant pattern change across the Tennessee Valley. Look for mostly sunny and blustery conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday will feature sunny and downright cold conditions. Morning lows will be around freezing, with daytime highs only in the 40s! A hard freeze may be possible by Monday morning with 20s likely around the region.