A local missionary couple, who went to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees is back home, but is now is helping from afar.
We've been following Victoria and Henry Benach for weeks now, and they say they need to continue their mission even if they aren't there physically anymore.
The Benachs said they have sent thousands of dollars to help Ukrainians, and now they will be hosting a mother and a daughter next week, and are expecting to host another family as well in the near future.
They arrived from Poland three weeks ago after providing humanitarian and spiritual aid at the border.
"When we came home I was literally crying every day, because I don't want to stay here," said Victoria tearfully.
The tragedy of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine hit close to Victoria's heart since her family is still in Ukraine because her grandparents have medical conditions that don't allow them to leave, she said.
"I realized that well, one time I can call not (and) get answer," she said worried.
As Victoria and her husband Henry help others financially for things such as food and drones for the military, it helps alleviate some of the pain of her family being trapped in Ukraine.
"We are helping every way we can, both militarily and with humanitarian aid," said Henry.
Now that they are back in the US, they said they want to do what God intended them to do.
"Simple care and love, so important for these people," said Victoria.
With the Benachs planning to host Ukrainian refugees, and sending as much money as they can, they said they are needing donations to help them in their mission.
"We could use all the help we can get, even if people in the Chattanooga area could give us 50 dollars," said Henry.
To donate you can click on this link.