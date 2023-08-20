Missing Tennessee hikers located near Alaskan resort

A couple from Tennessee who went missing at a resort near Fairbanks have been located, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The tourists were visiting from Nashville, but family and friends became alarmed when the failed to make it to the Fairbanks International Airport for their return flight to the Lower 48.
Troopers say that 50-year-old Jonas Bare was located around 5:30 p.m. on Friday approximately 200 yards from Chena Hot Springs Resort by a pair of hikers.
The report says hikers assisted Bare by bringing him to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers’ search and rescue post at the resort.
Bare was uninjured and told Troopers that he had left 37-year-old Cynthia Hovesepian to seek help.
Bare guided Troopers and rescuers to the general area where Hovesepian was located approximately 3 miles away from the resort.
Hovesepian was located by the team after calling out for her. Bare, Hovesepian, and the rescue teams returned to Chena Hot Springs Resort at 8:40 pm. EMS evaluated both Bare and Hovesepian.
The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank the professional volunteer search teams and Chena Hot Springs Resort for their assistance with this operation.